Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Holly Court Apartments is nestled in the quiet suburb of Phoenixville, just minutes from Valley Forge National Park. Our community has so much to offer a warm, friendly environment, beautifully maintained grounds, attentive management and bright spacious one and two bedroom apartments with all the amenities that are important to you. Holly Court's ideal location near Route 422, the PA Turnpike, 476 and 202, provides easy access to Center City, Philadelphia or King of Prussia. Enjoy shopping, great restaurants and recreational activities.