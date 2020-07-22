Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
PA
/
Swat
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

12 Apartments For Rent Near Swat

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD
306 South Providence Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3188 sqft
You will love this charming and spacious updated colonial single home conveniently situated across the street from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence: Strath Haven High School as well as Strath Haven Middle School and 2 minutes from another Blue

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
24 E 2ND STREET
24 East 2nd Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful, totally remodeled downtown Media-Borough 2-bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street. Excellent location; walk to everywhere you want to be in downtown Media.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
Studio
$1,075
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments located a block from beautiful State Street which features bars, restaurants and shopping. Public transportation is also within a 5 minute walk from the building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
320 Evergreen Avenue
320 Evergreen Avenue, Folsom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1477 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
415 SUTTON AVENUE
415 Sutton Avenue, Folsom, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3247 sqft
2nd floor one bedroom unit available. New kitchen and bathroom, central air. Washer/dryer in unit, & hardwood floors. Unit is approximately 850 square feet. Tenant pays gas & electric. Pictures shown are for Apt. D...Available Apt B is similar.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
617 SUMMER STREET
617 Summer Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1141 sqft
YES!!! The rental that you have been waiting for has finally come on the market. This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath home is just waiting for you.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
25 E STATE ST
25 East State Street, Media, PA
Studio
$3,200
Located in the heart of Media. Location Location Location. Walk-in customers. Plenty of room. Can be fitted out. Two parking spots out back that can park 4 cars for employees. Owner seeking a 3 year lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PANew Castle, DEMorton, PAMedia, PADrexel Hill, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PABroomall, PA
Yeadon, PAEast Lansdowne, PAChester Heights, PABryn Mawr, PAClaymont, DENarberth, PABeckett, NJCarneys Point, NJConshohocken, PAChesterbrook, PAWoodbury, NJEdgemoor, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

Swarthmore CollegeHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University