Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Swat
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD
306 South Providence Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3188 sqft
You will love this charming and spacious updated colonial single home conveniently situated across the street from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence: Strath Haven High School as well as Strath Haven Middle School and 2 minutes from another Blue
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
24 E 2ND STREET
24 East 2nd Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful, totally remodeled downtown Media-Borough 2-bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street. Excellent location; walk to everywhere you want to be in downtown Media.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
Studio
$1,075
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments located a block from beautiful State Street which features bars, restaurants and shopping. Public transportation is also within a 5 minute walk from the building.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
320 Evergreen Avenue
320 Evergreen Avenue, Folsom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1477 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Folsom
415 SUTTON AVENUE
415 Sutton Avenue, Folsom, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3247 sqft
2nd floor one bedroom unit available. New kitchen and bathroom, central air. Washer/dryer in unit, & hardwood floors. Unit is approximately 850 square feet. Tenant pays gas & electric. Pictures shown are for Apt. D...Available Apt B is similar.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
617 SUMMER STREET
617 Summer Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1141 sqft
YES!!! The rental that you have been waiting for has finally come on the market. This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath home is just waiting for you.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
25 E STATE ST
25 East State Street, Media, PA
Studio
$3,200
Located in the heart of Media. Location Location Location. Walk-in customers. Plenty of room. Can be fitted out. Two parking spots out back that can park 4 cars for employees. Owner seeking a 3 year lease.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PANew Castle, DEMorton, PAMedia, PADrexel Hill, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PABroomall, PA