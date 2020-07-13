/
apartments with pool
42 Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
31 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Results within 1 mile of Phoenixville
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE
1101 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1075 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you.
Results within 5 miles of Phoenixville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
12 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
44 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
19 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 03:05pm
2 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
41 Cameron Ct
41 Cameron Court, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community! The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Briarwood Ct
1606 Briarwood Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Private Condo, Pet Friendly - Property Id: 59022 This property boasts the conveniences of being local to EVERYTHING Phoenixville has to offer while giving you the privacy you desire.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
67 MAIN STREET
67 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2086 sqft
Spacious and move-in ready townhome situated on a wonderful location in the desirable Tredyffrin-Easttown school district. Beautiful, bright and well-maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with ample space for living and play and storage.
Results within 10 miles of Phoenixville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
36 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
31 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
