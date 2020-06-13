46 Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA

Finding an Apartment in Pottstown

While there are a couple apartment complexes in Pottstown, apartment living really isn't prominent in the area. Most people live in houses or rental homes or live in houses outside the borough itself. Looking for a place to live in the Pottstown area isn't impossible, but you may have to dig a little deeper to find exactly what you are looking for.

How Much Will it Cost?

One-bedroom apartments, on average, cost about as much as the rest of Penn, within a five-mile radius of downtown Pottstown. With each additional bedroom, the rent increases (shocking, right?), and if you are interested in having a four-bedroom place in Pottstown, be prepared to shell out nearly 2 or 3 times the price of that studio! Hope the kids are worth it!

If you are not interested in apartment living, there are houses to rent in the borough and surrounding areas as well. Prices for rental houses also vary by the hundreds depending on location and other things, like utilities (included/not included) and pets.

What Will I Need?

Pottstown isn't a huge city, and there really aren't any set specific times when renting is better, but if you have children, trying to get settled before the beginning of the school year is a good choice. Some things to keep in mind, just like with job interviews, is to be 10 to 15 minutes early when showing up for a meeting with a landlord or real estate agent. If there is a rental application, make sure it's filled out neatly and accurately. If you are going to be living with a pet, make sure you have a copy of their updated veterinary records. You want to make a good impression for all living with you. Present yourself in a professional manner. You don't want to show up looking like you haven't showered in a month. You want to show that you are reliable and dependable. The landlord wants to know you'll be dependable and pay your bills on time.