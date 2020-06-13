46 Apartments for rent in Pottstown, PA

Apartment List
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
820 sqft
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
East End South
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
983 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Washington-Rosedale
1 Unit Available
601 KING STREET
601 King Street, Pottstown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2330 sqft
Pottstown area gem!!HUGE 5 bedroom home.Renovated and remodeled top to bottom.All new paint, kitchen, and more...Plenty of space.Sec8 ok.mo + utils.Oil heat.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
471 CHARLOTTE STREET N
471 Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 471 CHARLOTTE STREET N in Pottstown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
359 N FRANKLIN STREET N
359 North Franklin Street, Pottstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Rent for one year with animals is $1250.00 per month. If tenant signs a two year lease agreement then the owner will drop rent to $1200.00 monthly.If tenant does not have pets the rent is $1100.00 per month.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
2 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
849 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
Studio
$2,275
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
23 W 2ND STREET
23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
50 FRUITVILLE ROAD
50 Fruitville Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
Enjoy simple living in this Cute & Clean Bungalow available for rent in SPRINGFORD School District. INCLUDES LARGE 2.5 car detached GARAGE. Home is Private & partially fenced in with convenient 1 floor living.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE
1525 Farmington Avenue, Halfway House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Beautifully renovated and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Dutch Colonial home for rent in the Upper Pottsgrove School District. The family room on the main level can serve as a large main level bedroom with adjoining full bath and walk in closet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
8 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 5 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mingo Apartments
50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
814 sqft
Large apartments with newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, heat and hot water included, ample closet space, and private patios in select units. Close to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 04:17pm
5 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 7 at 04:27pm
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
640 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and ample closet space. Located just 20 minutes to UTI and in the Phoenixville School District. Plenty of off-street parking available!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.

Median Rent in Pottstown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pottstown is $804, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,005.
Studio
$676
1 Bed
$804
2 Beds
$1,005
3+ Beds
$1,257
City GuidePottstown
Nestled between Philadelphia and Reading, Pennsylvania, Pottstown sits along the Schuylkill River. Not to be confused with Pottsville, Pottstown is in Montgomery County and used to be home to the famous Mrs. Smith's pies, while Pottsville is home to the Yuengling brewery.

Around 22,400 people call the borough of Pottstown home. The number is between 50,000 and 60,000 people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same ZIP code and Pottstown, PA, mailing address.

Finding an Apartment in Pottstown

While there are a couple apartment complexes in Pottstown, apartment living really isn't prominent in the area. Most people live in houses or rental homes or live in houses outside the borough itself. Looking for a place to live in the Pottstown area isn't impossible, but you may have to dig a little deeper to find exactly what you are looking for.

How Much Will it Cost?

One-bedroom apartments, on average, cost about as much as the rest of Penn, within a five-mile radius of downtown Pottstown. With each additional bedroom, the rent increases (shocking, right?), and if you are interested in having a four-bedroom place in Pottstown, be prepared to shell out nearly 2 or 3 times the price of that studio! Hope the kids are worth it!

If you are not interested in apartment living, there are houses to rent in the borough and surrounding areas as well. Prices for rental houses also vary by the hundreds depending on location and other things, like utilities (included/not included) and pets.

What Will I Need?

Pottstown isn't a huge city, and there really aren't any set specific times when renting is better, but if you have children, trying to get settled before the beginning of the school year is a good choice. Some things to keep in mind, just like with job interviews, is to be 10 to 15 minutes early when showing up for a meeting with a landlord or real estate agent. If there is a rental application, make sure it's filled out neatly and accurately. If you are going to be living with a pet, make sure you have a copy of their updated veterinary records. You want to make a good impression for all living with you. Present yourself in a professional manner. You don't want to show up looking like you haven't showered in a month. You want to show that you are reliable and dependable. The landlord wants to know you'll be dependable and pay your bills on time.

Life in Pottstown

Pottstown is "Just" Pottstown

While big cities like New York City have different area names (like in Manhattan there's the Upper East Side/ SoHo, Fashion District, etc.), Pottstown is just Pottstown. It's more known for the separation between the borough and the surrounding townships than for the sections of the borough.

Getting Around

The borough itself is very walkable, with sidewalks along most roads. Also, along High Street, there is a bike lane if you care to ride your bicycle through town. Moving out to the other townships in the area, driving is the preferred method of transportation. Sidewalks are not as prominent in those areas, while they are available in places like Stowe and Sanatoga.

For public transportation, there is PART (Pottstown Area Rapid Transit). PART takes you all around Pottstown and the surrounding townships at a low cost. PART's website has route fares and a transit map. The only downfall to PART is that it does not operate on Sundays or most major holidays.

Rush hour in Pottstown isn't too bad, but if you are heading into King of Prussia or Philadelphia, Rt. 422 can be a nightmare. Having patience for Rt. 422 is an acquired skill, and you usually need to tack on an extra 45 minutes to an hour depending on what time of the morning you leave for work.

During non-rush hour times, Rt. 422 is busy but it is manageable and you can get to King of Prussia in 25 minutes and sections of Philadelphia in 45 to 50 minutes.

Pottstown is a nice mix of suburban and rural living. If you don't mind the drive into Philadelphia, Pottstown offers good schools (a mix of public, private and parochial) for your children, and a lot more. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pottstown?
In Pottstown, the median rent is $676 for a studio, $804 for a 1-bedroom, $1,005 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,257 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pottstown, check out our monthly Pottstown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pottstown?
Some of the colleges located in the Pottstown area include Harcum College, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, and University of Pennsylvania. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pottstown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pottstown from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and West Chester.

