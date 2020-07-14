Phoenix Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed elevator parking

Imagine having your whole life within walking distance. Socialize at restaurants, cafes, and pubs right out your front door. Browse through charming shops, boutiques, and art galleries in this charming downtown neighborhood with cobblestone sidewalks. Bike or take a walk with your dog on the trail by the river. Light up the summer with Firebird Festival, Blobfest, food truck festivals, farmers market and weekly live music right here in Phoenixville. Plus, easy access to Route 23 and 29 for commuting. The best part is coming home to an apartment that's as stylish as your life. Select from a variety of studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans with fresh modern finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Meet friends and neighbors at weekly and monthly community events. Enjoy the ample amenities featuring a heated swimming pool with spa, courtyard, fitness center, business center, conference room, theater screening room, and resident lounge with billiards. PHOENIX ...