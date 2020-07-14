All apartments in Phoenixville
Phoenix Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Phoenix Village

131 Bridge St · (610) 550-8115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2436 · Avail. now

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 2324 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2211 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 1429 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$2,651

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Phoenix Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
elevator
parking
Imagine having your whole life within walking distance. Socialize at restaurants, cafes, and pubs right out your front door. Browse through charming shops, boutiques, and art galleries in this charming downtown neighborhood with cobblestone sidewalks. Bike or take a walk with your dog on the trail by the river. Light up the summer with Firebird Festival, Blobfest, food truck festivals, farmers market and weekly live music right here in Phoenixville. Plus, easy access to Route 23 and 29 for commuting. The best part is coming home to an apartment that's as stylish as your life. Select from a variety of studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans with fresh modern finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Meet friends and neighbors at weekly and monthly community events. Enjoy the ample amenities featuring a heated swimming pool with spa, courtyard, fitness center, business center, conference room, theater screening room, and resident lounge with billiards. PHOENIX ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Parking ranges from $25 - $75 per month.
Storage Details: $50/month: Storage Unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Phoenix Village have any available units?
Phoenix Village has 14 units available starting at $1,524 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Phoenix Village have?
Some of Phoenix Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Phoenix Village currently offering any rent specials?
Phoenix Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Phoenix Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Phoenix Village is pet friendly.
Does Phoenix Village offer parking?
Yes, Phoenix Village offers parking.
Does Phoenix Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Phoenix Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Phoenix Village have a pool?
Yes, Phoenix Village has a pool.
Does Phoenix Village have accessible units?
No, Phoenix Village does not have accessible units.
Does Phoenix Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Phoenix Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Phoenix Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Phoenix Village has units with air conditioning.
