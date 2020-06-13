25 Apartments for rent in Reading, PA

Anything special I need to know before I sign a lease?

Landlords have different policies regarding pets, roommates, and even guests in some cases, so make sure you read and understand every detail of your lease before putting your stamp of approval on it. Also, don’t assume your apartment is in tip-top shape and ready for you to occupy it. Give your apartment a solid inspection to make sure time has treated it kindly enough. Run the furnace and air-conditioning units to make sure they function properly, check your pipes, faucets, toilets, sinks and showerheads for leaks, drips, etc., and examine the walls, ceilings, and floors for cracks, watermarks, or noticeable blemishes.

Finally, best of luck, happy hunting, and welcome to the Keystone State!