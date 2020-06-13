/
/
royersford
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:18 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Royersford, PA📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
8 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 5 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mingo Apartments
50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
814 sqft
Large apartments with newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, heat and hot water included, ample closet space, and private patios in select units. Close to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.
1 of 7
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Royersford
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 04:17pm
5 Units Available
Highview Garden Apartments
245 S Cedar St A203, Spring City, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers a Spring City pool membership that includes swimming pool, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 Stratford Ct
1408 Stratford Court, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1627 sqft
Beautiful 2br with loft End Unit Condo in Montgomery Brook - Welcome to this great 3 level spacious Townhouse syle condo over looking open area and tennis courts.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1912 FOXMEADOW CIRCLE
1912 Foxmeadow Circle, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1469 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the desirable Montgomery Brooke Community and Landlord pays HOA FEE . Large open floor plan with loft and a room for extra storage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and enjoy all amenities included with the rent.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
330 BROAD ST #3RD FLOOR
330 Broad St, Spring City, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
RENOVATED 3rd floor Unit .. GAS Hot Water Baseboard Heat.. Electric Cooking.. Large Updated Eat-in Kitchen has 9'x8' Dining area, Lots of Cabinet storage PLUS 9'x4' Walk-in Pantry.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no for further your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Royersford
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 7 at 04:27pm
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
640 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and ample closet space. Located just 20 minutes to UTI and in the Phoenixville School District. Plenty of off-street parking available!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2170 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1419 STATE ROAD
1419 State Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse duplex in Schuylkill Township. This first floor apartment offers use of the covered porch, huge living/ dining room with decorative stone mantle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Royersford, the median rent is $918 for a studio, $1,089 for a 1-bedroom, $1,316 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,646 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Royersford, check out our monthly Royersford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Royersford area include Harcum College, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, and University of Pennsylvania. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Royersford from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilmington, and Norristown.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA