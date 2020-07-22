254 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, PA📍
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,353
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,440
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,853
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,075
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1215 sqft
Thank you for considering Blue Bell Villas luxury townhome rentals! We invite you to explore floor plans, check availability, and apply for your new home.
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,208
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
986 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
