burholme
150 Apartments for rent in Burholme, Philadelphia, PA
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
7370 Shelbourne St
7370 Shelbourne Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1st floor of a rancher duplex can be yours ! Updated kitchen. New A/C unit ! Perfect place to call home. Hurry before gone ! PLEASE NOTE THE BASEMENT IS AN APARTMENT THAT IS OCCUPIED.
Results within 1 mile of Burholme
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$984
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1140 sqft
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
6452 Palmetto St 2nd Flr
6452 Palmetto Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful & Spacious 2 Bedroom Apt in Lawndale with Rooftop Deck - Check out this beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Lawndale. This apartment boasts a large living room, dining and kitchen area.
202 RAY STREET
202 Ray Street, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2294 sqft
Charming 2nd floor unit available right away. Apartment is in great condition. This unit offers 2 good sized bedrooms, a full 3 piece bathroom, modern kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and a super large living room.
6301 ELMHURST STREET
6301 Elmhurst Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to your spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.
1221 Cottman Avenue - 2nd Floor
1221 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Come see this 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment on Cottman Ave! very nice and quiet.. Water included. Please make appointments by e-mail at ncsrent@yahoo.
6232 LAWNDALE STREET
6232 Lawndale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1638 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6232 LAWNDALE STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
7948 ROLLING GREEN ROAD
7948 Rolling Green Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4214 sqft
Bright, sunny, and spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single Colonial home. First floor features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Adjoining formal dining room and living room with fireplace.
233 TOWNSHIP LINE ROAD
233 Township Line Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Turn the key and move right into this 2 bedroom condo. Brand new carpet. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 1 car garage. Secure Storage unit. Ready for immediate move in. Convenient to Public Transportation with a SEPTA bus stop right outside.
Results within 5 miles of Burholme
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fountain Gardens
2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community in a quiet, residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include beautiful gardens and green space. Close to public transportation. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating. Water conservation program.
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
