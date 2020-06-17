925 Hoffman St

Amenities

This stunning townhouse was fully rehabbed in 2018! The main level has an open floor plan with pristine hardwood floors! The living room is spacious and can fit a sectional couch comfortably. Part of the open floorplan is space for a dining area where an 8ft table can fit with ease! Just beyond the living room/dining room is a breathtaking kitchen with custom white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), granite countertops, custom backsplash and much more!



The upper level was converted from three bedrooms which created larger bedrooms and bathroom! The larger of the two bedrooms is at the front of the house and can fit a king sized bed comfortably where the rear bedroom can fit a queen with comfort. Both bedrooms feature gorgeous hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, oversized closets, and more! The full bathroom is beautiful with custom stone tiled floors and walls, modern light fixture, modern vanity, energy efficient toilet, and more!



The basement is fully finished with an additional living space which can be used as an office, den, or additional living room. The basement also features a powder room as well as a washer and dryer and shelving for additional storage!



This property has central air! The rear patio is also fenced in and perfect for entertaining in warm weather.



Pets welcomed with additional deposit!



Conveniently located in South Philly next to Bok Bar and quick walk to Passyunk Square! Easy access to Washington Ave, Snyder Ave, Broad St, I-76, I-676, I-95, and more!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



