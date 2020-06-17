All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
925 Hoffman St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

925 Hoffman St

925 Hoffman Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

925 Hoffman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1975 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning townhouse was fully rehabbed in 2018! The main level has an open floor plan with pristine hardwood floors! The living room is spacious and can fit a sectional couch comfortably. Part of the open floorplan is space for a dining area where an 8ft table can fit with ease! Just beyond the living room/dining room is a breathtaking kitchen with custom white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (side by side fridge, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), granite countertops, custom backsplash and much more!

The upper level was converted from three bedrooms which created larger bedrooms and bathroom! The larger of the two bedrooms is at the front of the house and can fit a king sized bed comfortably where the rear bedroom can fit a queen with comfort. Both bedrooms feature gorgeous hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, oversized closets, and more! The full bathroom is beautiful with custom stone tiled floors and walls, modern light fixture, modern vanity, energy efficient toilet, and more!

The basement is fully finished with an additional living space which can be used as an office, den, or additional living room. The basement also features a powder room as well as a washer and dryer and shelving for additional storage!

This property has central air! The rear patio is also fenced in and perfect for entertaining in warm weather.

Pets welcomed with additional deposit!

Conveniently located in South Philly next to Bok Bar and quick walk to Passyunk Square! Easy access to Washington Ave, Snyder Ave, Broad St, I-76, I-676, I-95, and more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5636256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Hoffman St have any available units?
925 Hoffman St has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Hoffman St have?
Some of 925 Hoffman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Hoffman St currently offering any rent specials?
925 Hoffman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Hoffman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Hoffman St is pet friendly.
Does 925 Hoffman St offer parking?
No, 925 Hoffman St does not offer parking.
Does 925 Hoffman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Hoffman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Hoffman St have a pool?
No, 925 Hoffman St does not have a pool.
Does 925 Hoffman St have accessible units?
No, 925 Hoffman St does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Hoffman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Hoffman St has units with dishwashers.
