Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Take our Virtual Tour at Rogues Property Management. This bi-level 2BR unit is tucked away on a quiet street in the heart of the exciting HeadHouse Square area. Close to the waterfront, Italian Market, South Street business district, it is also in the now narrowed Meredith School zone. Washer and dryer in unit. Central Air. Pet friendly. Small yard