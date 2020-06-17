All apartments in Philadelphia
6121 Noble St

6121 Noble Street · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Noble Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Haddington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home in Philadelphia - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Cats and small dogs allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*
*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Perros pequeos y gatos permitidos. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura
Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*
*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.
Remocin de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de csped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5680768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Noble St have any available units?
6121 Noble St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 Noble St have?
Some of 6121 Noble St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Noble St currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Noble St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Noble St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 Noble St is pet friendly.
Does 6121 Noble St offer parking?
No, 6121 Noble St does not offer parking.
Does 6121 Noble St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6121 Noble St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Noble St have a pool?
No, 6121 Noble St does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Noble St have accessible units?
No, 6121 Noble St does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Noble St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Noble St has units with dishwashers.
