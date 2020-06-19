All apartments in Philadelphia
5914 CARPENTER STREET
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:32 PM

5914 CARPENTER STREET

5914 Carpenter Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5914 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1ST FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Super spacious 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment on a quiet side street. Enter this unit offers from the airy front porch into a large living room. Dining room leads to the kitchen which has access to the rear yard. Bedrooms and full bath are privately located off of the hallway. Each ample sized bedroom has an entry into the full bathroom. Convenient location. Shopping, transportation, recreation and schools are all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET have any available units?
5914 CARPENTER STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5914 CARPENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5914 CARPENTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 CARPENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET offer parking?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 CARPENTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5914 CARPENTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
