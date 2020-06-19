5914 CARPENTER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Super spacious 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment on a quiet side street. Enter this unit offers from the airy front porch into a large living room. Dining room leads to the kitchen which has access to the rear yard. Bedrooms and full bath are privately located off of the hallway. Each ample sized bedroom has an entry into the full bathroom. Convenient location. Shopping, transportation, recreation and schools are all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.