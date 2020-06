Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime West Philadelphia - Freshly updated, and ready for your home touches. Be the first to see this Big three bedroom porch front home. Yes heat, original hardwood floors, Big Dry basement, private rear yard. Plenty of closet space. Ready now, and small pet friendly. Surrounded by shopping and public transit.



(RLNE5772032)