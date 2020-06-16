All apartments in Philadelphia
5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE

5431 Baltimore Avenue · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5431 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2ND FL FRONT · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Recently refreshed 2nd floor, 1 bedroom unit with open living, dining and kitchen area. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
