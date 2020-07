Amenities

all utils included stainless steel internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Great studio apartment in Hot area of South Philly. Just a few blocks from Passyunk and Italian Market. Laundry across the street. 2nd fl studio,. New stainless steel fridge. All utilities paid for by landlord, tenant responsible for cable/internet. 1st, last, security, and $75 application fee. This is not a huge apartment, but it is an open layout, ideal for tenant with not too much stuff.