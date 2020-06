Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning internet access

RENT BY THE ROOM OFFER, NOT A FULL APARTMENT.



Must see, spacious bedroom with private bathroom. Move-in with First/Last & Security.



Six Months Min Term.



Rents from $625-$700 including all utilities and Wi-Fi.



"Although deemed accurate, this information is subject to errors, omissions, and changes without notice."