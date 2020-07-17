All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 21 2020 at 6:15 AM

4422 ABERDALE ROAD

4422 Aberdale Road · (215) 376-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4422 Aberdale Road, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Torresdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal , new gray soft close shaker cabinets with white sparkle quartz counter top and quartz breakfast bar with seating and separate table seating area. Kitchen also has new beautiful marble mosaics backsplash and matching ceramic tile floor. This unit has 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans, window AC units, ceramic tile hall bath and hardwood floors through out. Personal washer/dryer on lower level. This unit comes with private driveway and 1 car garage. Property also has a shared backyard for entertaining. All separate utilities. Tenant pays gas and electric. 1st, last and security required. Owner is a Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD have any available units?
4422 ABERDALE ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD have?
Some of 4422 ABERDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 ABERDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4422 ABERDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 ABERDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4422 ABERDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4422 ABERDALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4422 ABERDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4422 ABERDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4422 ABERDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 ABERDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 ABERDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
