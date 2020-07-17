4422 ABERDALE ROAD

Amenities

Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal , new gray soft close shaker cabinets with white sparkle quartz counter top and quartz breakfast bar with seating and separate table seating area. Kitchen also has new beautiful marble mosaics backsplash and matching ceramic tile floor. This unit has 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans, window AC units, ceramic tile hall bath and hardwood floors through out. Personal washer/dryer on lower level. This unit comes with private driveway and 1 car garage. Property also has a shared backyard for entertaining. All separate utilities. Tenant pays gas and electric. 1st, last and security required. Owner is a Realtor