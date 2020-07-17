4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2

Amenities
Available 08/05/20 Located in the University City neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Penn/Drexel Academic Buildings, HUP and Chop Hospital buildings, Greenline Cafes, and more! Do not miss this stunning 2 bedroom apartment located in close proximity to University City, Center City, and the Art Museum! Open floorplan, spacious bedrooms, upgraded appliances and plenty of natural light! This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.
(RLNE5907637)