All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2

4215 Haverford Avenue · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4215 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Haverford North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1275 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/05/20 Located in the University City neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Penn/Drexel Academic Buildings, HUP and Chop Hospital buildings, Greenline Cafes, and more! Do not miss this stunning 2 bedroom apartment located in close proximity to University City, Center City, and the Art Museum! Open floorplan, spacious bedrooms, upgraded appliances and plenty of natural light! This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 have any available units?
4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 have?
Some of 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4215 HAVERFORD AVE Unit 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity