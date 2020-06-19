3697 Calumet St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful East Falls Home Available NOW!!! - Desirable East Falls Neighborhood. Convenient to public transportation, East Falls train station, Kelly Drive, City Avenue and I-76. Freshly painted, SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2 full bath property & MOVE IN READY! Open first floor living room, formal dining area, built in shelving with granite counter and cabinets. Easy maintenance of exposed hardwood floors, UPDATED eat-in kitchen exits to the slate patio and fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances, Honey Shaker-style cabinets, tile mosaic back-splash, pendant light fixtures, granite counter, built in dishwasher. Generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, two tile baths, claw-foot soaking tub and pedestal sink. Laundry facility, extra storage in basement. Close to Main Street Manayunk, college universities, major roads, short commute/train ride into Philly or King of Prussia.



Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nixdtoDACBa



(RLNE4286198)