Philadelphia, PA
3697 Calumet St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3697 Calumet St.

3697 Calumet Street · (215) 847-9101 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3697 Calumet Street, Philadelphia, PA 19129
East Falls

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3697 Calumet St. · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful East Falls Home Available NOW!!! - Desirable East Falls Neighborhood. Convenient to public transportation, East Falls train station, Kelly Drive, City Avenue and I-76. Freshly painted, SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2 full bath property & MOVE IN READY! Open first floor living room, formal dining area, built in shelving with granite counter and cabinets. Easy maintenance of exposed hardwood floors, UPDATED eat-in kitchen exits to the slate patio and fenced yard. Stainless steel appliances, Honey Shaker-style cabinets, tile mosaic back-splash, pendant light fixtures, granite counter, built in dishwasher. Generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, two tile baths, claw-foot soaking tub and pedestal sink. Laundry facility, extra storage in basement. Close to Main Street Manayunk, college universities, major roads, short commute/train ride into Philly or King of Prussia.

Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nixdtoDACBa

(RLNE4286198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 Calumet St. have any available units?
3697 Calumet St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3697 Calumet St. have?
Some of 3697 Calumet St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 Calumet St. currently offering any rent specials?
3697 Calumet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 Calumet St. pet-friendly?
No, 3697 Calumet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3697 Calumet St. offer parking?
No, 3697 Calumet St. does not offer parking.
Does 3697 Calumet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3697 Calumet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 Calumet St. have a pool?
No, 3697 Calumet St. does not have a pool.
Does 3697 Calumet St. have accessible units?
No, 3697 Calumet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 Calumet St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3697 Calumet St. has units with dishwashers.
