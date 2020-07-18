All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 3439 ELLA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3439 ELLA STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3439 ELLA STREET

3439 Ella Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3439 Ella Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Upper Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home in a convenient location. Straight thru with open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Full basement offers plenty of storage space. Enter into a spacious living room with dining area. Kitchen and powder room. Full basement for additional storage. 3 ample sized bedroom and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Tenants must show proof of Renters insurance. Owner, William Lublin, is a PA licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 ELLA STREET have any available units?
3439 ELLA STREET has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3439 ELLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3439 ELLA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 ELLA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3439 ELLA STREET offer parking?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3439 ELLA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 ELLA STREET have a pool?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3439 ELLA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 ELLA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3439 ELLA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3439 ELLA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3439 ELLA STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity