3439 ELLA STREET

Spacious 3 bedroom home in a convenient location. Straight thru with open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Full basement offers plenty of storage space. Enter into a spacious living room with dining area. Kitchen and powder room. Full basement for additional storage. 3 ample sized bedroom and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Tenants must show proof of Renters insurance. Owner, William Lublin, is a PA licensed Realtor.