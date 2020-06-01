All apartments in Philadelphia
330 N PRESTON STREET

330 North Preston Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
330 North Preston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Very spacious bi-level 5 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment spanning the second and third floors of a duplex in Powelton Village of West Philadelphia, close to Drexel and University of Pennsylvania. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, central air/heat and recessed lighting. The second floor includes the kitchen with an electric range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, and granite countertops, living room, two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor has three more bedrooms and the second full bathroom. All bedrooms include a ceiling fan and closet.*Sorry, no pets

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 330 N PRESTON STREET have any available units?
330 N PRESTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 N PRESTON STREET have?
Some of 330 N PRESTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N PRESTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
330 N PRESTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N PRESTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 330 N PRESTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 330 N PRESTON STREET offer parking?
No, 330 N PRESTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 330 N PRESTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 N PRESTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N PRESTON STREET have a pool?
No, 330 N PRESTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 330 N PRESTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 330 N PRESTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N PRESTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 N PRESTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
