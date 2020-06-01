330 N PRESTON STREET

Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Very spacious bi-level 5 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment spanning the second and third floors of a duplex in Powelton Village of West Philadelphia, close to Drexel and University of Pennsylvania. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, central air/heat and recessed lighting. The second floor includes the kitchen with an electric range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, and granite countertops, living room, two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor has three more bedrooms and the second full bathroom. All bedrooms include a ceiling fan and closet.*Sorry, no pets