AMAZING 6bd/3ba Mantua Home Available NOW!! - Available now, at 3223 Mt. Vernon St., located in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, we have a great rental option for you to consider! This amazing house features six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room! The living room is incredibly spacious, with stairs leading up to the second floor. The bedrooms are open and bright, with tons of storage and closet room. Plenty of windows throughout, that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. The bathrooms are sleek, modern, and comfortable.



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8DH7QoQeYZF



(RLNE5592875)