Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3223 Mt. Vernon St.

3223 Mount Vernon Street · (215) 383-1439
Location

3223 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3223 Mt. Vernon St. · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AMAZING 6bd/3ba Mantua Home Available NOW!! - Available now, at 3223 Mt. Vernon St., located in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, we have a great rental option for you to consider! This amazing house features six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room! The living room is incredibly spacious, with stairs leading up to the second floor. The bedrooms are open and bright, with tons of storage and closet room. Plenty of windows throughout, that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. The bathrooms are sleek, modern, and comfortable.

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8DH7QoQeYZF

(RLNE5592875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. have any available units?
3223 Mt. Vernon St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 3223 Mt. Vernon St. currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Mt. Vernon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Mt. Vernon St. pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. offer parking?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. have a pool?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. have accessible units?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Mt. Vernon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Mt. Vernon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
