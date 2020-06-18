Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! -

This bright and spacious, Marconi Plaza three bedroom/two full bath home features a private patio, finished basement and designated laundry room with laundry sink. Other features include brand new hardwood floors throughout and new central air/heating system. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, gas stove and a garbage disposal. 3015 S. Colorado St. is just a short walk from Marco Plaza, Chickie's and Pete's, Pastificio, Penrose Diner, T&N Homemade Kitchen, Termini Bros. Bakery and the Fumo Family Library. Additionally, this property is super close to the Broad Street Line, SEPTA bus routes, the stadiums and I95 on-ramp.



Small pets welcome with $300 pet fee. Tenants pay electric and gas. Water included First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required. This great unit will rent quickly!



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



***********************************************************************************

PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394

***********************************************************************************

?

Deedee Rodriguez

PA License RS334933

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 215-275-2394



(RLNE5732477)