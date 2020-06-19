2631 BELGRADE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:This beautiful Old Richmond/Fishtown single family home is ready for new tenants! Features include off-street parking, hardwood floors, modern updates throughout, bright windows for natural light, recessed lighting, a roof-deck and much more! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave) and a huge island- perfect for a barstool set up. The bathrooms have sleek fixtures and the bedrooms are all nicely sized and have great natural light. The master suite is on the third floor and has a grand walk-in closet. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.