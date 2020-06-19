All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2631 BELGRADE STREET

2631 Belgrade Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2631 Belgrade Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:This beautiful Old Richmond/Fishtown single family home is ready for new tenants! Features include off-street parking, hardwood floors, modern updates throughout, bright windows for natural light, recessed lighting, a roof-deck and much more! The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave) and a huge island- perfect for a barstool set up. The bathrooms have sleek fixtures and the bedrooms are all nicely sized and have great natural light. The master suite is on the third floor and has a grand walk-in closet. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 BELGRADE STREET have any available units?
2631 BELGRADE STREET has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 BELGRADE STREET have?
Some of 2631 BELGRADE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 BELGRADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2631 BELGRADE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 BELGRADE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 BELGRADE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2631 BELGRADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2631 BELGRADE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2631 BELGRADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 BELGRADE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 BELGRADE STREET have a pool?
No, 2631 BELGRADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2631 BELGRADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2631 BELGRADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 BELGRADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 BELGRADE STREET has units with dishwashers.
