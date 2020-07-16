All apartments in Philadelphia
2609 Almond St.

2609 Almond Street · (215) 333-1116 ext. 118
Location

2609 Almond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2609 Almond St. · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled Home - Fishtown - Move right into this stunning home, which was fully gutted and completely re-build from the new studs up. The property features a large living/dining area, custom kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite counters and back-splash as well as charcoal appliances. Additional features on the first floor include laminate flooring, separate laundry area with a powder room and access to a fenced, private rear yard. The second floor contains 2 bedrooms and a full bath and the 3rd floor is a private master bedrooms suite with a stunning tiled bath and plenty of closet space. As you continue up the stairs, you arrive at an expansive rooftop deck with a stunning view of the Center City skyline through the glass railing. No expense was spared in rehabbing this property. Upgrades include all new electrical, plumbing, dual zone HVAC, new roof and exterior siding. All new windows and brand new interior features. LEASE-PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE!

(RLNE5874685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Almond St. have any available units?
2609 Almond St. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Almond St. have?
Some of 2609 Almond St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Almond St. currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Almond St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Almond St. pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Almond St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2609 Almond St. offer parking?
No, 2609 Almond St. does not offer parking.
Does 2609 Almond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Almond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Almond St. have a pool?
No, 2609 Almond St. does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Almond St. have accessible units?
No, 2609 Almond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Almond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Almond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
