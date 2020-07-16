2609 Almond St.

Amenities

Remodeled Home - Fishtown - Move right into this stunning home, which was fully gutted and completely re-build from the new studs up. The property features a large living/dining area, custom kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, granite counters and back-splash as well as charcoal appliances. Additional features on the first floor include laminate flooring, separate laundry area with a powder room and access to a fenced, private rear yard. The second floor contains 2 bedrooms and a full bath and the 3rd floor is a private master bedrooms suite with a stunning tiled bath and plenty of closet space. As you continue up the stairs, you arrive at an expansive rooftop deck with a stunning view of the Center City skyline through the glass railing. No expense was spared in rehabbing this property. Upgrades include all new electrical, plumbing, dual zone HVAC, new roof and exterior siding. All new windows and brand new interior features. LEASE-PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE!



