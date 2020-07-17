2531 E INDIANA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Owners are looking for tenants who will appreciate the character and charm of this Port Richmond home, and someone who will take care of it like the home deserves. You will know how special it is when you open the door. You are immediately greeted by a beautifully tiled vestibule and French doors adorn with three panes of artistic leaded glass. Warmth surrounds the spacious living space with features like dark hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and large windows that let in the natural sunlight. In addition to the front living space, there is a second room that allows you to spread out and enjoy another roomy living area. This room also provides access to the basement. Cement floor, plenty of space for storage, and decent ceiling height. The hardwood floors flow throughout the main level to the dedicated dining room that is generous enough to hold your favorite table. The last space on the main level is the eat-in kitchen, laundry area with full-size washer/dryer, and the half bath. This large kitchen has an L shaped countertop and pantry/closet, stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and double door refrigerator. Step out the back door to your clean patio with enough space for your table, chairs, grill, and potted plants. Come back inside and travel up the carpeted stairs to your 2nd floor where you will find 3 bedrooms and your full-size bathroom. In front of the home is the largest of the three bedrooms. It has a gorgeous built-in antique wardrobe, new carpet, room for a king-size bed, and a bump out with three large windows that allow the light to shine into the room. Access to the middle room is through a door in the front room or from the hallway. Depending on how the room will be used, the owner is willing to re-install the door. The middle room can be used as a bedroom, office, nursery, work-out space, walk-in closet, etc. Next is the hall bathroom with a tub/shower. The floor is finished with another nice size bedroom. Space for a queen size bed, windows on 2 walls, ceiling fan, and closet. This home sits on a quiet, cute street near Cohocksink Recreation Center. It's just a 15-minute drive to Center City, Fairmount Park, or Citizens Ball Park. Quick access to the 15 trolley or I-95. Indiana Mini Market on the corner. Lots of reasons to check out this beautiful home. Pets on a case by case basis. Video can be seen at https://youtu.be/D4EXWYicKxg.