2531 E INDIANA AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

2531 E INDIANA AVENUE

2531 East Indiana Avenue · (610) 649-4181
Location

2531 East Indiana Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Owners are looking for tenants who will appreciate the character and charm of this Port Richmond home, and someone who will take care of it like the home deserves. You will know how special it is when you open the door. You are immediately greeted by a beautifully tiled vestibule and French doors adorn with three panes of artistic leaded glass. Warmth surrounds the spacious living space with features like dark hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and large windows that let in the natural sunlight. In addition to the front living space, there is a second room that allows you to spread out and enjoy another roomy living area. This room also provides access to the basement. Cement floor, plenty of space for storage, and decent ceiling height. The hardwood floors flow throughout the main level to the dedicated dining room that is generous enough to hold your favorite table. The last space on the main level is the eat-in kitchen, laundry area with full-size washer/dryer, and the half bath. This large kitchen has an L shaped countertop and pantry/closet, stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and double door refrigerator. Step out the back door to your clean patio with enough space for your table, chairs, grill, and potted plants. Come back inside and travel up the carpeted stairs to your 2nd floor where you will find 3 bedrooms and your full-size bathroom. In front of the home is the largest of the three bedrooms. It has a gorgeous built-in antique wardrobe, new carpet, room for a king-size bed, and a bump out with three large windows that allow the light to shine into the room. Access to the middle room is through a door in the front room or from the hallway. Depending on how the room will be used, the owner is willing to re-install the door. The middle room can be used as a bedroom, office, nursery, work-out space, walk-in closet, etc. Next is the hall bathroom with a tub/shower. The floor is finished with another nice size bedroom. Space for a queen size bed, windows on 2 walls, ceiling fan, and closet. This home sits on a quiet, cute street near Cohocksink Recreation Center. It's just a 15-minute drive to Center City, Fairmount Park, or Citizens Ball Park. Quick access to the 15 trolley or I-95. Indiana Mini Market on the corner. Lots of reasons to check out this beautiful home. Pets on a case by case basis. Video can be seen at https://youtu.be/D4EXWYicKxg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE have any available units?
2531 E INDIANA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2531 E INDIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 E INDIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
