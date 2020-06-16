All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2515 s 73rd st

2515 South 73rd Street · (267) 997-7385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 South 73rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2515 s 73rd st · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Grab it while it still has that new house smell - Get Rid Of Your Old, Beat Up House and Landlord Today! New and Fresh Home Available!
This is a lovely 3-bed, 1 bath home, Renovated with nice a vantage feel to it! Nice sized kitchen. Available 3/1

Total move is 3 months 1st month, Last month, Security Deposit

Requirements:
Income 3 times the rent
Credit Score 640 or higher
If you don't meet requirements there is some flexibility depending on your credit. You will have to have a cosigner or put down extra months of rent depending on how bad your credit is.

Set up your Showing Today! For immediate response call/text Greg 2679977385

(RLNE5589130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 s 73rd st have any available units?
2515 s 73rd st has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2515 s 73rd st currently offering any rent specials?
2515 s 73rd st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 s 73rd st pet-friendly?
No, 2515 s 73rd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2515 s 73rd st offer parking?
No, 2515 s 73rd st does not offer parking.
Does 2515 s 73rd st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 s 73rd st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 s 73rd st have a pool?
No, 2515 s 73rd st does not have a pool.
Does 2515 s 73rd st have accessible units?
No, 2515 s 73rd st does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 s 73rd st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 s 73rd st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 s 73rd st have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 s 73rd st does not have units with air conditioning.
