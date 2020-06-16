2515 s 73rd st

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Grab it while it still has that new house smell - Get Rid Of Your Old, Beat Up House and Landlord Today! New and Fresh Home Available!

This is a lovely 3-bed, 1 bath home, Renovated with nice a vantage feel to it! Nice sized kitchen. Available 3/1



Total move is 3 months 1st month, Last month, Security Deposit



Requirements:

Income 3 times the rent

Credit Score 640 or higher

If you don't meet requirements there is some flexibility depending on your credit. You will have to have a cosigner or put down extra months of rent depending on how bad your credit is.



Set up your Showing Today! For immediate response call/text Greg 2679977385



