Amenities

granite counters range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities

Second floor, one bedroom, with an extremely size-able living area in all facets; kitchen, l/r, bathroom and bedroom?plenty of storage,?spaciously comfortable?proximity to local shopping, eateries and transit lines provides additional amenities of convenience? Hardwoods in living room area and granite counter top. New energy efficient windows throughout too.