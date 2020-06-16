All apartments in Philadelphia
2248 S 15TH STREET

2248 South 15th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2248 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Pinch yourself, because this is not an illusion: a South Philly apartment with GARAGE PARKING? Yes, it's real! Available immediately is this rarely-offered two-bedroom apartment located in a friendly area between the West Passyunk and Melrose neighborhoods. You'll love the convenient location: close to fun times along Passyunk Ave, steps away from the Broad Street Line, and have a little peace of mind living down the street from Methodist Hospital (hey, just in case!). Inside you will have a complete set of full-sized kitchen appliances, because it's about time you had a dishwasher. There's ample space for living/dining, and two great bedrooms each with sizable closets. So if you're fed up with the parking spot shuffle and savesies in the snow here's your chance to break free and have your own coveted space~ the garage even has it's own entrance to the apartment! Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and cable/internet, and Landlord covers water. Sorry, no pets (no exceptions). Hurry up and schedule your showing while it lasts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 S 15TH STREET have any available units?
2248 S 15TH STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2248 S 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2248 S 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 S 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2248 S 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2248 S 15TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2248 S 15TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 2248 S 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 S 15TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 S 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2248 S 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2248 S 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2248 S 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 S 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 S 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2248 S 15TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2248 S 15TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
