2248 S 15TH STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Pinch yourself, because this is not an illusion: a South Philly apartment with GARAGE PARKING? Yes, it's real! Available immediately is this rarely-offered two-bedroom apartment located in a friendly area between the West Passyunk and Melrose neighborhoods. You'll love the convenient location: close to fun times along Passyunk Ave, steps away from the Broad Street Line, and have a little peace of mind living down the street from Methodist Hospital (hey, just in case!). Inside you will have a complete set of full-sized kitchen appliances, because it's about time you had a dishwasher. There's ample space for living/dining, and two great bedrooms each with sizable closets. So if you're fed up with the parking spot shuffle and savesies in the snow here's your chance to break free and have your own coveted space~ the garage even has it's own entrance to the apartment! Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and cable/internet, and Landlord covers water. Sorry, no pets (no exceptions). Hurry up and schedule your showing while it lasts!