218-224 ARCH STREET
218-224 ARCH STREET

218 Arch St · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
garage
Live in a GREAT space, and FANTASTIC value in the heart OLD CITY, at 218 ARCH street! This well designed, and perfectly proportioned TWO bedroom apartment has it all. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, stylish tile bath, and fantastic closet space! This brand new OLD CITY property, by PMC offers: ROOF top lounge, with glorious views of the BEN FRANKLIN bridge and Center City, PRIVATE resident courtyard, GYM, PELOTON room, LOUNGE, with flat screen TVs, billiards, business center, and GARAGE parking for additional fee! ! ! Photo's are of model unit. LIMITED TIME SPECIAL: RECEIVE ONE MONTH'S FREE RENT ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218-224 ARCH STREET have any available units?
218-224 ARCH STREET has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 218-224 ARCH STREET have?
Some of 218-224 ARCH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218-224 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
218-224 ARCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218-224 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 218-224 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 218-224 ARCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 218-224 ARCH STREET offers parking.
Does 218-224 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218-224 ARCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218-224 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 218-224 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 218-224 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 218-224 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 218-224 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 218-224 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
