218-224 ARCH STREET

Live in a GREAT space, and FANTASTIC value in the heart OLD CITY, at 218 ARCH street! This well designed, and perfectly proportioned TWO bedroom apartment has it all. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, stylish tile bath, and fantastic closet space! This brand new OLD CITY property, by PMC offers: ROOF top lounge, with glorious views of the BEN FRANKLIN bridge and Center City, PRIVATE resident courtyard, GYM, PELOTON room, LOUNGE, with flat screen TVs, billiards, business center, and GARAGE parking for additional fee! ! ! Photo's are of model unit. LIMITED TIME SPECIAL: RECEIVE ONE MONTH'S FREE RENT ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!