Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

1936 Mcclellan St

1936 Mcclellan Street · (833) 267-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1936 Mcclellan Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.

This polished 2 bedroom home is located in South Philadelphia West. 1936 McClellan St is 959 sqft of inviting living space. Some amenities include: quartz counter tops, central air and hardwood floors. This home also boasts an updated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 1936 McClellan St will not be on the market for long!

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!
Note: Upgrades to this property are still in progress.

This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.

Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds. A phone interview is required for applicants wishing to lease this unit. Pictures have been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Mcclellan St have any available units?
1936 Mcclellan St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 Mcclellan St have?
Some of 1936 Mcclellan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Mcclellan St currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Mcclellan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Mcclellan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Mcclellan St is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Mcclellan St offer parking?
No, 1936 Mcclellan St does not offer parking.
Does 1936 Mcclellan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Mcclellan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Mcclellan St have a pool?
No, 1936 Mcclellan St does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Mcclellan St have accessible units?
No, 1936 Mcclellan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Mcclellan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Mcclellan St has units with dishwashers.
