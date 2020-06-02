Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.



This polished 2 bedroom home is located in South Philadelphia West. 1936 McClellan St is 959 sqft of inviting living space. Some amenities include: quartz counter tops, central air and hardwood floors. This home also boasts an updated kitchen and bathroom with new appliances. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 1936 McClellan St will not be on the market for long!



BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!

Note: Upgrades to this property are still in progress.



This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.



Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds. A phone interview is required for applicants wishing to lease this unit. Pictures have been virtually staged.