1753 Tilghman Street - This gorgeous 3 story house is located off of 2nd in the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood. This unit has 3 very large bedrooms that each have their own bathroom. This unit has a very large living room on the 2nd floor that also has a sliding door for outdoor access. There is a half bath on the first floor that comes fully loaded with all the necessary appliances. There is considerable backyard space, accessed through your dining room. This unit also comes with a garage space.



(RLNE4773209)