1745 Wylie St Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1745 Wylie St Unit 1

1745 Wylie Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1745 Wylie Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 BR/1 Bath Apartment with Bonus Room in Fairmount!
Get a chance to live in this large 1 bedroom apartment, found on a quiet street in the beautiful Fairmount. This apartment is sandwiched between Francisville Park and Ridge Avenue to satisfy all your needs for both nature and culture. Ridge Ave offers plenty of local hot spots including cafes, restaurants, shops and more. Easy access to both bus and trolley routes.

Property Highlights:

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Wall Unit (Central) AC
- Private Backyard
- Bonus Room, Perfect For An Office
- First Floor
- Bathtub
- Updated Kitchen
- Carpeted Bedroom
- Great Location
- Cats and Small Dogs Allowed for No Additional Cost!

Available Now

(RLNE5852402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 have any available units?
1745 Wylie St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 have?
Some of 1745 Wylie St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Wylie St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Wylie St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
