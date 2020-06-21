1745 Wylie St Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 BR/1 Bath Apartment with Bonus Room in Fairmount!

Get a chance to live in this large 1 bedroom apartment, found on a quiet street in the beautiful Fairmount. This apartment is sandwiched between Francisville Park and Ridge Avenue to satisfy all your needs for both nature and culture. Ridge Ave offers plenty of local hot spots including cafes, restaurants, shops and more. Easy access to both bus and trolley routes.



Property Highlights:



- Washer/Dryer In-Unit

- Wall Unit (Central) AC

- Private Backyard

- Bonus Room, Perfect For An Office

- First Floor

- Bathtub

- Updated Kitchen

- Carpeted Bedroom

- Great Location

- Cats and Small Dogs Allowed for No Additional Cost!



Available Now



