All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1713 EDGLEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1713 EDGLEY ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1713 EDGLEY ST

1713 Edgley Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Stanton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1713 Edgley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! House on Edgley St., 1/3 block off of Diamond at 17th, Tiled kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave plus new dishwasher, cabinets and counter tops. Large living room and tiled dining room with table & chairs. Unfinished basement and rear patio. This 3 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 EDGLEY ST have any available units?
1713 EDGLEY ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 EDGLEY ST have?
Some of 1713 EDGLEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 EDGLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1713 EDGLEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 EDGLEY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 EDGLEY ST is pet friendly.
Does 1713 EDGLEY ST offer parking?
No, 1713 EDGLEY ST does not offer parking.
Does 1713 EDGLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 EDGLEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 EDGLEY ST have a pool?
No, 1713 EDGLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1713 EDGLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 1713 EDGLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 EDGLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 EDGLEY ST has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1713 EDGLEY ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19125
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Arch
100 N 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity