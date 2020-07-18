1713 EDGLEY ST

Amenities

Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! House on Edgley St., 1/3 block off of Diamond at 17th, Tiled kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave plus new dishwasher, cabinets and counter tops. Large living room and tiled dining room with table & chairs. Unfinished basement and rear patio. This 3 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



