1521 S CHADWICK STREET
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:16 AM

1521 S CHADWICK STREET

1521 South Chadwick Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1521 South Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This 2 bedroom/1 Bathroom house features a beautiful open concept living area with stunning hardwood flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a back patio-perfect for the warmer months. Upstairs there are two nicely sized bedrooms with nice carpets and an updated bathroom. There is central air conditioning to keep you comfortable on the warm summer days. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Newbold/Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). All cats ok. Dogs are conditional. No aggressive dog breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET have any available units?
1521 S CHADWICK STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET have?
Some of 1521 S CHADWICK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S CHADWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S CHADWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S CHADWICK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 S CHADWICK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 1521 S CHADWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 S CHADWICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 1521 S CHADWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1521 S CHADWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S CHADWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S CHADWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
