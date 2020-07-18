1521 S CHADWICK STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW:This 2 bedroom/1 Bathroom house features a beautiful open concept living area with stunning hardwood flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a back patio-perfect for the warmer months. Upstairs there are two nicely sized bedrooms with nice carpets and an updated bathroom. There is central air conditioning to keep you comfortable on the warm summer days. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Newbold/Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). All cats ok. Dogs are conditional. No aggressive dog breeds. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.