Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher new construction air conditioning

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This incredible new construction completed in spring 2017 is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space, high ceilings, and tons of natural sunlight! Don't miss your chance to check out the newest addition to N 7th St. 1328 N 7th St Unit 1 has a spacious open concept layout - the entire first floor is a large living space with kitchen and island leading out to sliding glass doors to a rear patio. Master bedroom has an ensuite bath, and middle bed has private patio. This 3 bed 2.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5908170)