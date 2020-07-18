All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1

1328 N 7th St · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1328 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This incredible new construction completed in spring 2017 is complete with top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Each unit has outdoor space, high ceilings, and tons of natural sunlight! Don't miss your chance to check out the newest addition to N 7th St. 1328 N 7th St Unit 1 has a spacious open concept layout - the entire first floor is a large living space with kitchen and island leading out to sliding glass doors to a rear patio. Master bedroom has an ensuite bath, and middle bed has private patio. This 3 bed 2.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 have any available units?
1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 have?
Some of 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1328 N 7TH ST Unit 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19120
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity