Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Contemporary 3rd floor Apartment in the Italian Market Neighborhood! Everything in this unit is Brand New! Open Floor Plan with new flooring throughout. Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Island with built-in sink and room for bar seating, wine fridge and modern lighting. Custom shiplap Half Bathroom. Deck off of the Kitchen with Beautiful Views of the City. 2 Spacious Bedrooms and a Custom Tiled Full Bath with new vanity and subway tiles. Virtual Tours Available!