1131 GREEN STREET

Welcome to one of the hottest neighborhoods in Philadelphia. It's located only 3 blocks away from the broad street line station, surrounded by cafes, restaurants, brunch places and art galleries. It's close to temple university, northern liberty, art museum, Drexel University School of Medicine, and center city. This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors, customized hardwood cabinets with granite counter tops, large windows allows for lots of natural sun light, top of the line washer and dryer in the unit. Available on 7/1/2020. No pets allowed. Water is included; you will be paying for electricity and cable only. Call today for a tour!