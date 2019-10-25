All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

1131 GREEN STREET

1131 Green Street · (215) 583-7777
Location

1131 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2463 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to one of the hottest neighborhoods in Philadelphia. It's located only 3 blocks away from the broad street line station, surrounded by cafes, restaurants, brunch places and art galleries. It's close to temple university, northern liberty, art museum, Drexel University School of Medicine, and center city. This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors, customized hardwood cabinets with granite counter tops, large windows allows for lots of natural sun light, top of the line washer and dryer in the unit. Available on 7/1/2020. No pets allowed. Water is included; you will be paying for electricity and cable only. Call today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 GREEN STREET have any available units?
1131 GREEN STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1131 GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1131 GREEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1131 GREEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1131 GREEN STREET offer parking?
No, 1131 GREEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1131 GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 GREEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 GREEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1131 GREEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1131 GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1131 GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 GREEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 GREEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 GREEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
