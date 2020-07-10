1017 N 3RD STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:The front door leads into the living room, with dark wood floors, recessed lighting, and a sleek, modern stairway. Past the front room, there is a full, eat-in kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, frosted-glass cabinetry and a glossy black tile backsplash. The backdoor leads to a private patio-- just one of the three outdoor spaces to enjoy with this house. The lower level descends into a storage room/walk-in-closet, half bathroom, and lower office/spare room where you'll find a full size washer and dryer for added convenience.The upper level is split between two large bedrooms and the first full bathroom, which is stylized to fit an elegant, modern taste, with stainless steel accents and dark gray tile. Both bedrooms have hardwood flooring, ample lighting, and lots of closet space.The third level leads to the next outdoor area, the balcony, with an exterior spiral staircase that leads up to the rooftop deck. There's plenty of room on the roof for furniture, and is accessible from the hall, making this a wonderful space for entertaining. The third floor also has the last bedroom, featuring large windows and plenty of closet space.About The Neighborhood:Settle into this coveted neighborhood, and enjoy some of Philly's popular attractions in Northern Liberties like The Piazza at Schmidts, Dimitry's, Jerry's Bar, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub and not too far from the Girard Trolley for easy access to public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas electricity, cable/internet.