All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1017 N 3RD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1017 N 3RD STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1017 N 3RD STREET

1017 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1017 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:The front door leads into the living room, with dark wood floors, recessed lighting, and a sleek, modern stairway. Past the front room, there is a full, eat-in kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, frosted-glass cabinetry and a glossy black tile backsplash. The backdoor leads to a private patio-- just one of the three outdoor spaces to enjoy with this house. The lower level descends into a storage room/walk-in-closet, half bathroom, and lower office/spare room where you'll find a full size washer and dryer for added convenience.The upper level is split between two large bedrooms and the first full bathroom, which is stylized to fit an elegant, modern taste, with stainless steel accents and dark gray tile. Both bedrooms have hardwood flooring, ample lighting, and lots of closet space.The third level leads to the next outdoor area, the balcony, with an exterior spiral staircase that leads up to the rooftop deck. There's plenty of room on the roof for furniture, and is accessible from the hall, making this a wonderful space for entertaining. The third floor also has the last bedroom, featuring large windows and plenty of closet space.About The Neighborhood:Settle into this coveted neighborhood, and enjoy some of Philly's popular attractions in Northern Liberties like The Piazza at Schmidts, Dimitry's, Jerry's Bar, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub and not too far from the Girard Trolley for easy access to public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 N 3RD STREET have any available units?
1017 N 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 N 3RD STREET have?
Some of 1017 N 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 N 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1017 N 3RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 N 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 N 3RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1017 N 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 1017 N 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1017 N 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 N 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 N 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 1017 N 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1017 N 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1017 N 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 N 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 N 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University