4447 Whitetail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful townhome in Lower Nazareth. Built-in 2012 this SEQUOIA MODEL

at Trio Farms is loaded with upgrades, custom finishings and features a 1st

floor Master Suite. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, professionally

painted interior, finished garage with epoxy floors, and a loft with a bonus

entertainment room on the 2nd floor are just some of the custom touches you

will come to appreciate. This home is 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and has a huge

unfinished basement with egress window. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner

pays HOA monthly fee. Schedule your private tour today. Tenant pays for

all utilities including water, sewer, and garbage. No pets and no smoking.

Convenient location to schools, hospitals, shopping, and Rt. 22, 33, 78. Make

an appointment to see and you'll feel right at home!!