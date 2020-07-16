4447 Whitetail Drive

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Lower Nazareth. Built-in 2012 this SEQUOIA MODEL
at Trio Farms is loaded with upgrades, custom finishings and features a 1st
floor Master Suite. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, professionally
painted interior, finished garage with epoxy floors, and a loft with a bonus
entertainment room on the 2nd floor are just some of the custom touches you
will come to appreciate. This home is 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and has a huge
unfinished basement with egress window. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner
pays HOA monthly fee. Schedule your private tour today. Tenant pays for
all utilities including water, sewer, and garbage. No pets and no smoking.
Convenient location to schools, hospitals, shopping, and Rt. 22, 33, 78. Make
an appointment to see and you'll feel right at home!!