Northampton County, PA
4447 Whitetail Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:57 AM

4447 Whitetail Drive

4447 Whitetail Drive · (610) 704-0512
Location

4447 Whitetail Drive, Northampton County, PA 18064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in Lower Nazareth. Built-in 2012 this SEQUOIA MODEL
at Trio Farms is loaded with upgrades, custom finishings and features a 1st
floor Master Suite. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, professionally
painted interior, finished garage with epoxy floors, and a loft with a bonus
entertainment room on the 2nd floor are just some of the custom touches you
will come to appreciate. This home is 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and has a huge
unfinished basement with egress window. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner
pays HOA monthly fee. Schedule your private tour today. Tenant pays for
all utilities including water, sewer, and garbage. No pets and no smoking.
Convenient location to schools, hospitals, shopping, and Rt. 22, 33, 78. Make
an appointment to see and you'll feel right at home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Whitetail Drive have any available units?
4447 Whitetail Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4447 Whitetail Drive have?
Some of 4447 Whitetail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 Whitetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Whitetail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Whitetail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4447 Whitetail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton County.
Does 4447 Whitetail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4447 Whitetail Drive offers parking.
Does 4447 Whitetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4447 Whitetail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Whitetail Drive have a pool?
No, 4447 Whitetail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Whitetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 4447 Whitetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Whitetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 Whitetail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 Whitetail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 Whitetail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
