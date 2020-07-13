All apartments in Bethlehem
Saucon View

1 Saucon View Drive · (610) 467-2771
Location

1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,716

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,936

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saucon View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
roommate matching
Saucon View offers high quality, beautifully-appointed apartments in an ideal location. Our apartments in Bethlehem, PA offer on-site luxury apartment amenities that make our community the perfect destination for the lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $350 for 1 dog
rent: $40 for 1 dog and $60 for 2 dogs
restrictions: Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Pets of vicious or aggressive disposition deemed by management to be potentially harmful to the health and safety of others are prohibited. Livestock, reptiles, amphibians or fish and rodents are strictly prohibited unless approved with written consent from management. Also prohibited are Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Akitas, Bull Mastiff, Presa Canarios and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. All dogs over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $30 a month
restrictions: All cats over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Parking Details: Off street parking. Garages available for $100 to $150 a month.
Storage Details: Storage units available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saucon View have any available units?
Saucon View has 5 units available starting at $1,432 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Saucon View have?
Some of Saucon View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saucon View currently offering any rent specials?
Saucon View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saucon View pet-friendly?
Yes, Saucon View is pet friendly.
Does Saucon View offer parking?
Yes, Saucon View offers parking.
Does Saucon View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saucon View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saucon View have a pool?
Yes, Saucon View has a pool.
Does Saucon View have accessible units?
No, Saucon View does not have accessible units.
Does Saucon View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saucon View has units with dishwashers.
Does Saucon View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Saucon View has units with air conditioning.
