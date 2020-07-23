/
monroe county
67 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, PA📍
1328 Dreher Avenue
1328 Dreher Avenue, Stroudsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
275 sqft
Serene setting for this simple but sweet one-bedroom apartment. Clean & neat, small kitchen, laminate floors. Lovely setting; 13 acres with pond and paths. Minutes to town, moments to Route 80.
161 Daffodil Drive
161 Daffodil Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3355 sqft
Spacious Rental in the lovely Blue Mountain Estates.
279 Mckinley Dr
279 Mckinley Drive, Sierra View, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2080 sqft
Remodeled Ranch: New Paint, New Bathroom Vanities, New Deck. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Nice flat almost acre property in Pleasant Valley School District. Basement has been totally insulated w/ spray foam, New Lighting. Ready for Rent Immediately.
1460 Clover Road
1460 Clover Road, Emerald Lakes, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom house in an amenity filled community without Gates! - Ask us how to save $50 every month on your rent! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Emerald Lakes is up for rent! Home features fresh paint and new floors
1124 Deer Run
1124 Deer Run, Pocono Pines, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Cozy Cabin in Lake Naomi with Wood textures and fireplace! - Home features hardwood floors throughout, vaulted wood ceilings and beam, 3 season room to enjoy nature, as well as an updated kitchen! 3rd room has a full size washer and dryer in the
2309 Woodcrest Drive
2309 Woodcrest Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1218 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home offered in Peaceful Lake of The Pines! - A $50 DISCOUNT IS OFFERED OFF OF THE MONTHLY RENTAL AMOUNT FOR PAYMENTS MADE ON OR BEFORE THE 1ST OF EACH MONTH BY 5PM Step into this peaceful ranch style home with new carpet and
Eagles Ridge
6 Learn Lane
6 Learn Lane, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1630 sqft
6 Learn Lane Available 08/01/20 Move Into This Newly Renovated 4BR-2BA - W?OW!!! This Property is Professionally Managed and Qualifies for a $50 Incentive.
214 Pokona Ave
214 Pokona Avenue, Arlington Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1759 sqft
So close to town but yet no shared walls. This home has the charm you are looking for with a full basement. Floors in kitchen just redone and new fridge on way. 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms with no carpet.
1726 W Main St
1726 West Main Street, Arlington Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2592 sqft
STROUDSBURG Brick traditional home for rent in Stroudsburg with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Nice backyard. 2 car detached garage. Wood floors. Oil heat. $1,500 per month. Keller Williams/Bev Waring 570.421.2890 or 570.801.0056
1167 Hunter Drive
1167 Hunter Drive, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Clean, Brite, Cheery- 2 Bed 1 Bath, Shed, Large Deck, Gas Fireplace. Located in Amenity filled community.No Pets please! Tenant Pays for HOA Tenant registration fee..
726 Milford Rd
726 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Immediately. Second floor apartment in Strawberry Fields Plaza near Eagle Valley Corners. Clean, bright 1-bedroom apartment with walk-in closet.
Downtown Stroudsburg
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!
5113 Pony Trail Way
5113 Pony Trail Way, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1920 sqft
Unique Home On A Large flat Lot Located In Lovely Leisure Lands... With Nature all around.This Home Offers Hardwood & Tiled Flooring, Spacious Kitchen With Eat In Dining Area, Large Deck For Entertaining and Enjoying Nature.
Maplehurst
135 Elizabeth St
135 Elizabeth Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
482 sqft
In town second floor apartment. Bright and comfortable with 1 bedroom, freshly cleaned, with large living room, dining room, and updated bath. Close to Rte 80 and all shopping conveniences.
237 Harvest Hill Dr
237 Harvest Hill Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2203 sqft
This Spanish Contemporary is not your typical Pocono Mountains Home! Located on 1.
1039 Dancing Ridge Road
1039 Dancing Ridge Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Located in Pocono Wild Haven Est is this completely updated and move in ready Ranch home.
349 BRAESIDE AVE
349 Braeside Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
960 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH 2 BDRM UNITS. ZONED HEAT & CENTRAL AIR. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TODAY! One of the principles of the LLC has a PA real estate license. All Appliances included with a washer/dryer. water/sewer and garbage are included.
66 Kinney Ave
66 Kinney Avenue, Mount Pocono, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
CONTACT LISTING AGENT AT 570-807-1965 for ALL Showing Appointments.
Downtown Stroudsburg
745 Main Street
745 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Luxury 2 BR, 2 Bath apartment with granite counters, hardwood floors, exposed brick feature walls, exposed high ceilings. Convenient location...walk to everything...stores, restaurants, public transportation, schools, and more.
363 Coach Rd
363 Coach Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
IMMACULATE!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Home with a SPACIOUS Living Room, vaulted ceilings & FIREPLACE. Like NEW!Call or Text (516) 410-5323 to schedule a showing.
8341 Shannon Dr
8341 Shannon Drive, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready 2BR 1.
3002 Pleasant View Drive
3002 Pleasant View Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
Nice and clean rental property in the Pleasant Valley School District, available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located just off Rt. 209 in Polk Township.
503 N Courtland St
503 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom Recently Updated Duplex In Town. Modern Kitchen,Laundry Hook Up On 1st Floor, Full Basement For Storage. Off Street Parking, Gas Heat, Close to ESU & Hospital.
2726 Rising Hill Dr
2726 Rising Hill Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - NO DEVELOPMENT. Secluded home located on wooded 1.02 Acres. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room w/Brick Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage. Unfurnished, Available immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe County area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Lehigh University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Phillipsburg, and Dover have apartments for rent.
