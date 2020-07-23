/
hunterdon county
Last updated July 23 2020
231 Apartments for rent in Hunterdon County, NJ
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station
53 OVERLOOK DR
53 Overlook Drive, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Located in Hunterdon County. Beautifully updated and quality workmanship. Updated cabinets, granite counters, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer, tile and carpet. No Smokers. No Pets. Tile in bathroom. Tile and carpeting through out.
1508 SPRUCE HILLS DR
1508 Spruce Hills Drive, Glen Gardner, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Second floor Aspen model, living room with skylight, kitchen, dinette area off kitchen with deck access, master bedroom with walk in closet, full bath and laundry/utility area. Convenient to clubhouse, tennis court, and pool.
147 GEORGE STREET
147 George Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
848 sqft
It doesn~t get more charming than this 2 bedroom, one bath twin in the heart of Lambertville.
315-315 Milford Mount Pleasant
315 Milford Mount Pleasant Rd, Milford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
The interior of this three bedroom, two and one/half baths was renovated in 2015, including flooring, kitchen, baths, central AC, plumbing, lighting, and new windows. Freshly painted, wow! Basement, oversized garage and lovely backyard.
91 Academy St
91 Academy Street, Califon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Peace and Solitude abound in this restored - historic open beamed Carriage House. Picturesque landscaped estate. 2 bedroom 1 bath with wide planked floors. Freestanding wood burning stove.
271 LAUREL CT
271 Laurel Court, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Br. Penthouse, Liberty Model unit overlooking swimming pool and Tennis cords. Living/Dining room with Gas Fireplace and door leading to the balcony.All Hard/wood floors(red oak) All appliances included . W/D in the unit .
11 PULASKI RD
11 Pulaski Road, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming and Clean 2 BR & Den Ranch with rocking chair front porch on 4 Acres. Large Shed for storage or Hobbyist.Newer Kitchen,Claw foot tub w/shower,large dining room.
18 4th
18 4th Street, Frenchtown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Welcoming and covered front sitting porch, 3 bedrooms, 3rd level loft, basement offers washer dryer hook up and plenty of storage. Full bath and eat in kitchen on first floor. This spacious unit provides a town home feel with 3 levels of living.
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
39 FELMLEY RD
39 Felmley Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Studio
$1,215
Moderate Income Studio Apartment, size of apartment restricts occupancy to one person. Utilities included except internet and TV. Parking for 1 vehicle only. Tenant income minimum of $41,825.00 and must not exceed income maximum of $66,248.
32 MAPLE AVE
32 Maple Avenue, Annandale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This pristine 3 bedroom,1 bath ranch home, situated in a neighborhood in Annandale, Clinton township,has been totally renovated and updated.
10 MCCREADY ALY
10 Mccready's Alley, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Stylish. Modern. Sleek. This thoughtfully designed contemporary space has dramatic ceilings and oversized windows. The first floor features an open kitchen and living area.
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,927
Need a short term rental? Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.
801 POPLAR CT
801 Poplar Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
End-Unit w/ EIK,2017 Carpet/Garage Opener/Furnace/Water Heater,2020 Paint,2 BR,1.
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.
45 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
45 Musonetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Move is to the second floor of this historic home in the heart of Hampton. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, carpet in all the rooms except the kitchen and bath. Enjoy the views of the river out your kitchen window.
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.
