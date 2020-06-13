/
/
phillipsburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Phillipsburg
2 Units Available
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$970
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Upper Pohatcong
71 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
530 S MAIN ST
530 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Large 1 bedroom apartment with spacious living room. Dining room just off of kitchen. Large eat in kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator. Tenant to pay 1/2 of the oil bill.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
220 Bushkill Street
220 Bushkill Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
672 sqft
This 1 bedroom apartment features an open floor plan, modern granite kitchen and tiled bathroom, hardwood throughout- all in Easton's Historic Downtown! This apartment has its own in-unit washer and dryer, as well as energy efficient mini-split
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Pohatcong
1 Unit Available
325 Saint James Avenue
325 Saint James Avenue, Upper Pohatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
The Good Life. Beautiful House in Pohatcong Twsp. - Property Id: 110260 Beautiful 2/3 bedroom house in Pohatcong Twsp. NJ, with front and back driveways. Big deck off of kitchen overlooks and leads to backyard. Inside redone.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
5 N Bank Street
5 N Bank St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
2200 sqft
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
301 Cattell Street
301 Cattell Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Totally Renovated exterior and interior! New floors, new bathroom and kitchen, this spacious, second floor, 2 bedroom apartment with private covered deck is located in a great College Hill location. Separate entrance. Landlord pays gas heat.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building! Located at the crossroads of historic downtown & #westwardwonderful, these will not disappoint! New windows, flooring, gas furnace hot water heater and central A/C.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Avenue, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
52 Center Square
52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square.
1 of 37
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Wilson
5 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,069
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Ward
1 Unit Available
124 N.13 th Second fl
124 N 13th St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Easton near Silk apts. 2/3 br 2 bath second fl - Property Id: 257391 Nice spacious 2nd FL, parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257391 Property Id 257391 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5690921)
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Harmony Terrace
1 Harmony Terrace, Warren County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3263 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Desirable NJ Neighborhood - Check out this beautiful five bedroom, two and a half bath Estate in Harmony with scenic river front views! First floor features a large open foyer with marble tile, a beautiful open staircase
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Ward
1 Unit Available
1027 Washington St
1027 Washington Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 The property is freshly painted with a neutral color and brand new carpeting. The home also has pergo flooring throughout the first floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
30 Harmony Station
30 Harmony Station, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
NOW FOR RENT Take a look at this gorgeous Cottage in Harmony Twp! This is a must-see with its beautiful scenic views sitting right on the Delaware River! Featuring a spacious living room, updated kitchen, formal dining room with sliding glass doors
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Easton
1 Unit Available
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wilson
1 Unit Available
815 South 23rd Street
815 South 23rd Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1612 sqft
Great Wilson rental close to all major routes and shopping. Newer carpet on the 1st floor and NEW carpet upstairs. An updated kitchen welcome you waiting for you to make your home here.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
812 Ferry Street
812 Ferry Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor.Living room, EIN kitchen with skylights. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood flooring. Access to fenced backyard. Rent includes heat, water, sewage and garbage. Tenant only pays for lights and cable.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
835 Northampton Street
835 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2247 sqft
Well-maintained historic home located within walking distance to downtown and Easton farmers market. Recently painted throughout this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. First floor laundry, stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Phillipsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
Some of the colleges located in the Phillipsburg area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Phillipsburg from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PA
Doylestown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJ