newton
31 Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ📍
Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Nestled in the historical town of Newton, New Jersey and just minutes from downtown, Newtonian Gardens is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to shopping and restaurants, Newton is an interesting and scenic place to hike or bike.
55 MADISON ST
55 Madison Street, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
STUNNING SECOND FLOOR RENTAL IN A FOUR PLEX. BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT & HOMEY! MAKE IT YOUR OWN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RT 206. LANDLORD REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CREDIT REPORT, SMALL DOG 20 POUNDS, NO CATS. GET REA DY ITS AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN ON 8/1/2020
16 TOWNSEND ST
16 Townsend Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND INVITING FRONT PORCH. FIRST FLOOR OFFERS DEN, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER DECK LEADING TO YARD.
7 HILLSIDE TER
7 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
12 HILLSIDE TER
12 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Mill Street Manor!!! New Owners, Extensive Renovations, Laundry On Premises & More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown Newton... Must See!! ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Great Rental!!! Pet Friendly... Call Today!!
83 HIGH ST
83 High Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
What a deal. This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment is the perfect rental. It features hardwood floors, has parking, a deck, and even has a basement and full size washer and dryer in the home. Large eat in kitchen is a nice plus. No Pets.
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
180 SPRING ST
180 Spring Street, Newton, NJ
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Newly renovated studio apartment. Tenant pays utilities, natural gas & electric. Water invoiced quarterly. Garbage removal included. Parking permit $50/month to Town of Newton.
3 CEDAR ST
3 Cedar St, Newton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.
Results within 5 miles of Newton
1059 ROUTE 521
1059 West Shore Drive, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute, two bedroom, single family house with a fenced in yard. Close to Newton and Swartswood Lake!
207 Houses Corner Rd
207 Houses Corner Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Clean 1 bedroom apartment complete with living room (or optional 2nd bedroom), kitchen and full bath. The unit has been newly carpeted and offers plenty of natural light! Located on the 2nd floor. All clients to be screened with Mysmartmove.com.
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...
Results within 10 miles of Newton
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
8 SKIDMORE TRL
8 Skidmore Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Cozy Fully Renovated Home for rent .New SS Appliances . Washer and Dryer in the basement . Walkout basement.
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.
211 E SHORE CULVER RD
211 East Shore Culver Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township for boating, fishing, and more. Home features brand new flooring, cabinets, appliances, fenced yard, 2 car driveway.
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
73 Hamilton Rd 3
73 Hamilton Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
73 Hamilton Road Unit 3 - Property Id: 221133 NEWLY Renovated!! 2 Bdrm 1 Full Bath Large Kitchen Living room Spacious yard Heat Included Driveway space for 2 cars Large Deck NO Dogs Allowed!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Newton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Newton area include Sussex County Community College, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newton from include Newark, Elizabeth, New Brunswick, Morristown, and East Orange.
