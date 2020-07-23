/
/
northampton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
117 Apartments for rent in Northampton County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Wilson
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
3 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,048
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Easton
120 North 3rd Street
120 3rd Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
Suitable for 1-2 people, this charming Townhome was awarded the facade of the year a few years ago. This is the first time that this apartment is offered for rent. On-Street parking permit can be obtained for $150/year from the city.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
40 Lehigh Avenue
40 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1446 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single home with off street parking, mini split units for AC, gas heat & ready for 8-1 move in date. Tenants pay all utilities, are responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmer Heights
220 S Kathryn Street
220 South Kathryn Street, Palmer Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1716 sqft
220 S Kathryn Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Town Home Available in Palmer Twp - Immaculate End Townhome available in Palmer Twp.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2660 Tamlynn Court
2660 Tamlynn Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
2660 Tamlynn Court Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom Town House in Palmer Township - Highly desirable end unit town home in Victoria Square, convenient to shopping, schools, and commuting routes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
46 E Spruce St
46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1108 sqft
End of row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location! - End of Row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location to schools, bus stops and downtown Bethlehem. Featuring eat in kitchen, oil heat, and small back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
11 W. 2nd St #216
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1216 sqft
Large upscale Riverport Condo - Are you a true Urbanite? This is as close as you're going to get to the true Town Center Concept in the Lehigh Valley! Walk to Lehigh U, Arts Quest and Steel Stacks, countless shops and restaurants in S.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Ward
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
Brand New Luxury open concept 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Water Street
9 Water St, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
New twin home with 3 bedrooms 1.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Delaware Avenue
421 Delaware Avenue, Portland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
COMMUTER FRIENDLY RENTAL- Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Historic town of Portland. Across the road lies a footbridge to crossing the Delaware River into NJ. The apartment is clean and roomy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1543 Harmor
1543 Harmor Lane, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Newly renovated beautiful brick ranch located in Hanover Township. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout the family room, dining room, and bedrooms. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23 West Jewel Street
23 West Jewel Street, Roseto, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Newer ground level apartment with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, off street parking, washer, dryer hook up, new appliances, ready for immediate occupancy. Please provide a rental application along with a credit report. One months rent 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bath
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1737 5Th Street
1737 5th Street, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
Don't let the outside fool you! Building is in a great location with easy access to Rt 78. Building consists of 3 apartments and a garage. Inside has a large living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and washer/dryer hookups. No Smoking or Vaping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
831 Laufer Street
831 Laufer Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
Wonderfully kept and maintained home for rent in South Bethlehem. Only minutes away from the Casino, restaurants, and shops. Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Available immediately!
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
715 East 6Th Street
715 East 6th Street, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1459 sqft
Wow! FOUR BEDROOMS and 1.5 baths in this Southside Bethlehem home that offers fresh paint and new carpeting throughout every room. The entire house has has new flooring installed. Inside you will find an eat-in kitchen plus a separate dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Northampton County area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PABethlehem, PALansdale, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAHatboro, PAPrinceton, NJDoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJRoyersford, PAPottstown, PA
Harleysville, PAWashington, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAPen Argyl, PABreinigsville, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAQuakertown, PAClinton, NJHigh Bridge, NJ