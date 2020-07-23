/
/
warren county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
144 Apartments for rent in Warren County, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
36 Units Available
Upper Pohatcong
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Washington Heights
9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
833 sqft
Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 East Church Street
45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon! Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78) Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Granite
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
13 School Street
13 School St, Asbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Cozy, private, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in quiet, historic Asbury, NJ. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, off-street parking and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 25th 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
88-90 S MAIN ST
88-90 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$750
Move right in to this recently renovated apartment right in the center of town. Only a few steps to the free bridge and minutes to Easton' down town area. ALL utilities are included in this apartment, just pay your own Electric.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
268 WINDMILL CT
268 Windmill Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Welcome to this charming multi-floor Deerfield unit in the highly desirable Warren Heights in Lopatcong. The first floor has a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, sun room and a half bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Rushmore Ln
32 Rushmore Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1056 sqft
Located in the stunning gated community of PV this spacious, well-maintained 2 bedroom Townhome has newer HW flooring throughout, newer kitchen appliances and granite counter tops w/ stone backsplash.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
121 MAIN ST
121 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
UNIT BEING COMPLETELY RENOVATED, AVAILABLE 9-1-20
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
59 WILD IRIS LN
59 Wild Iris Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
42 SMITH ST
42 Smith Street, Warren County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch with lake views and screened in porch in the Silver Lake Section of Hope Township. Upgrades include new flooring, carpet, cabinets, and countertops. Owner allows pets at 50 per month. Home also for sale MLS # 3645242
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
302 TULSA CT
302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
251 SHILOH RD
251 Shiloh Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4218 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
210 BROAD ST
210 Broad Street, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Freshly painted unit with hard wood floors! Large room sizes, eat in kitchen with pantry. Unit features separate entrance and patio! Washer dryer hook up in shared basement. Garage bay may be available at an additional cost.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
116 HIGH ST, 2nd Fl
116 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Enjoy the convenience and charm of living close to town, just a short distance to the wonderful restaurants and fun on Main St. This apartment has three bedrooms, that are spacious and bright. No Pets or Smoking on the property.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
197 BELVIDERE AVE
197 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Cozy apartment with its own separate entrance! Featuring all new flooring, high ceilings, an abundance of windows with it's own private entrance and patio. Off street parking and washer dryer hook-up available in the basement.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
38 DECATUR ST
38 Decatur Street, Columbia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
199 MAIN ST
199 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brand New 2 bedroom apartment with large gourmet kitchen and light and bright living room.2 bedrooms with large closets and custom molding throughout! . Heat and hot water included in rent and laundry is located in building.
Results within 1 mile of Warren County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Easton
120 North 3rd Street
120 3rd Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
Suitable for 1-2 people, this charming Townhome was awarded the facade of the year a few years ago. This is the first time that this apartment is offered for rent. On-Street parking permit can be obtained for $150/year from the city.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Ward
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
Brand New Luxury open concept 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Delaware Avenue
421 Delaware Avenue, Portland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
COMMUTER FRIENDLY RENTAL- Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Historic town of Portland. Across the road lies a footbridge to crossing the Delaware River into NJ. The apartment is clean and roomy.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Easton
1 Lehns Court
1 Lehns Court, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
Start off your summer with the perfect blend of old world charm & modern amenities! This updated, spacious, & bright 1 bedroom unit is a rare find in today’s market! Situated in the heart of downtown Easton, it is located steps away from
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
613 Pardee Street
613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1294 sqft
Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Warren County area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Allentown, Bethlehem, New Brunswick, Morristown, and Trenton have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PABethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLansdale, PAPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJPrinceton, NJHighland Park, NJDoylestown, PA
Madison, NJPhillipsburg, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJNorth Plainfield, NJHarleysville, PAHackettstown, NJEast Stroudsburg, PAWashington, NJNewton, NJPanther Valley, NJClinton, NJ