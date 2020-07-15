45 Apartments for rent in Wilson, PA📍
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Wilson
2240 Ferry Street
2240 Ferry Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1537 Butler Street
1537 Butler St, Wilson, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3904 sqft
****Application Pending**** Lovely, updated 2 Bedroom & 1 Full Bathroom in Wilson Borough. Close to food, shopping, entertainment, and more. Private side entrance. Tenant pays for rent, electric, and gas. 1st mth and $2000.00 security deposit.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1901 Fairview Avenue
1901 Fairview Avenue, Wilson, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2174 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment home is truly a must see! Enter & be wowed by this well maintained home that offers 2 bright bedrooms, foyer, large living room, kitchen and dining room! On the 1st floor of a large brick home, this remarkable apartment sits
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1635 Northampton Street
1635 Northampton Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1980 sqft
This charming 2nd floor apartment home will not disappoint! Enjoy a well-maintained 3 bedroom in a nice corner location. The kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, a black microwave, range-oven & dishwasher.
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Easton
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West Ward
835 Northampton Street
835 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2247 sqft
Well-maintained historic home located within walking distance to downtown and Easton farmers market. Recently painted throughout this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. First floor laundry, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
College Hill
613 Pardee Street
613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1294 sqft
Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.
Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
120 Franklin Court
120 Franklin Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath no carpet freshly painted . Renovated bathrooms . Close to major highways .
Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
College Hill
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
321 Waterford Terrace
321 Waterford Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1337 sqft
Enjoy carefree living in this Bay Hill model, located in the Morgan Hill golf course community. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is highlighted by a gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful views.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
College Hill
326 Porter Street
326 Porter Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Don't miss your chance to live in the desirable College Hill. This extremely clean first floor apartment will not last with its location and charm. See it for yourself and schedule a showing today
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
88-90 S MAIN ST
88-90 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$750
Move right in to this recently renovated apartment right in the center of town. Only a few steps to the free bridge and minutes to Easton' down town area. ALL utilities are included in this apartment, just pay your own Electric.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
702 Eden Terrace
702 Eden Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1197 sqft
Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities.
Last updated July 15
3 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15
3 Units Available
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Last updated July 15
37 Units Available
Upper Pohatcong
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Last updated July 15
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Last updated July 15
5 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Wilson area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilson from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.
