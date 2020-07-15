/
Northampton Community College
4 Apartments For Rent Near Northampton Community College
5 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
1 Unit Available
120 Franklin Court
120 Franklin Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath no carpet freshly painted . Renovated bathrooms . Close to major highways .
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.
